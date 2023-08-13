Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys 39 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,555 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in MSCI were worth $7,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSCI. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MSCI by 657.1% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 53 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in MSCI in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in MSCI in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MSCI in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in MSCI in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Get MSCI alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on MSCI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $510.00 to $582.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $611.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of MSCI from $574.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $565.83.

MSCI Price Performance

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $548.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $500.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $511.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.13. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $385.00 and a fifty-two week high of $572.50.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.15. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 93.06% and a net margin of 39.02%. The company had revenue of $621.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.78 EPS. MSCI’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current year.

MSCI Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.38%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,800 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.89, for a total transaction of $1,000,602.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,158,333.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSCI Profile

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.