Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $9.48 Million Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $9,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $547,104,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,039,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,226,000 after buying an additional 1,734,194 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,229,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,917,000 after buying an additional 758,127 shares in the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 1,261,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,081,000 after buying an additional 639,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,800,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,948,000 after purchasing an additional 347,177 shares during the period. 62.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HCA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $285.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $257.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $345.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $305.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.36.

Insider Activity at HCA Healthcare

In related news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 2,916 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $787,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,767,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

NYSE HCA opened at $269.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $284.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $270.93. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $178.32 and a 1 year high of $304.86.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $4.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.63 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.32% and a negative return on equity of 12,765.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 11.81%.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

