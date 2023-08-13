Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases 35,786 Shares of Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 753,373 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,786 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Abcam were worth $10,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Abcam during the first quarter worth about $32,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Abcam by 820.0% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Abcam by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Abcam by 48.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Abcam by 520.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,564 shares in the last quarter. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Abcam Stock Up 3.6 %

ABCM opened at $23.30 on Friday. Abcam plc has a 12-month low of $12.48 and a 12-month high of $25.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.20 and a 200-day moving average of $17.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Abcam from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Abcam from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th.

Abcam Profile

Abcam plc, a life science company, focuses on identifying, developing, and distributing reagents and tools for scientific research, diagnostics, and drug discovery. The company's principal products include primary and secondary antibodies; conjugated antibodies and conjugation kits; singleplex immunoassays; proteins and peptides that include cytokines; edited cell lines and lysates; and various other products, including cellular activity kits, biochemicals, and cell signaling pathway tools.

