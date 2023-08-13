Comparing EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) and Semantix (NASDAQ:STIX)

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) and Semantix (NASDAQ:STIX – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for EPAM Systems and Semantix, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EPAM Systems 1 8 5 0 2.29 Semantix 0 1 0 0 2.00

EPAM Systems currently has a consensus price target of $318.77, suggesting a potential upside of 33.52%. Semantix has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 129.78%. Given Semantix’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Semantix is more favorable than EPAM Systems.

Volatility and Risk

Earnings and Valuation

EPAM Systems has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Semantix has a beta of 0.07, meaning that its share price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares EPAM Systems and Semantix’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EPAM Systems $4.82 billion 2.87 $419.42 million $9.00 26.53 Semantix $50.76 million 2.71 -$63.61 million N/A N/A

EPAM Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Semantix.

Profitability

This table compares EPAM Systems and Semantix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EPAM Systems 11.02% 18.60% 14.21% Semantix N/A -75.58% -26.80%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.8% of EPAM Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.4% of Semantix shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of EPAM Systems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 35.5% of Semantix shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

EPAM Systems beats Semantix on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EPAM Systems

(Get Free Report)

EPAM Systems, Inc. provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services. It also provides operation solutions comprising integrated engineering practices and smart automation; and optimization solutions that include software application testing, test management, automation, and consulting services to enable customers enhance their existing software testing and quality assurance practices, as well as other testing services that identify threats and close loopholes to protect its customers' business systems from information loss. In addition, the company offers business, experience, technology, data, and technical advisory consulting services; and digital and service design solutions, which comprise strategy, design, creative, and program management services, as well as physical product development, such as artificial intelligence, robotics, and virtual reality. The company serves the financial services, travel and consumer, software and hi-tech, business information and media, life sciences and healthcare, and other industries EPAM Systems, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania.

About Semantix

(Get Free Report)

Semantix, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end proprietary Software as a Service (SaaS) data platform in Latin America and the United States. The company offers SDP, a multi-cloud SaaS data platform that provides data integration, data operations, machine learning operations, data governance, data sharing, and data visualization for financial institutions; healthcare plans operators, health insurance brokers, hospitals, clinics, and imaging and diagnostics facilities; and retailers. It also sells third-party software licenses to the finance, retail, telecommunications, healthcare, industrials, and other sectors. In addition, the company offers artificial intelligence and data analytics services, including consulting, cloud monitoring, data integration, data science, and data engineering. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in São Paulo, Brazil.

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.