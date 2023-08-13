Comparing NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) & Kyushu Electric Power (OTCMKTS:KYSEY)

Kyushu Electric Power (OTCMKTS:KYSEY – Get Free Report) and NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.3% of NRG Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of NRG Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Kyushu Electric Power alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Kyushu Electric Power and NRG Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kyushu Electric Power 0 0 0 0 N/A NRG Energy 1 2 1 0 2.00

Dividends

NRG Energy has a consensus price target of $44.00, suggesting a potential upside of 20.02%. Given NRG Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe NRG Energy is more favorable than Kyushu Electric Power.

Kyushu Electric Power pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. NRG Energy pays an annual dividend of $1.51 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Kyushu Electric Power pays out 0.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. NRG Energy pays out -17.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. NRG Energy has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years. NRG Energy is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Kyushu Electric Power and NRG Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kyushu Electric Power N/A N/A N/A NRG Energy -6.75% 25.82% 3.03%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kyushu Electric Power and NRG Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kyushu Electric Power N/A N/A N/A ($203.58) -0.03 NRG Energy $31.54 billion 0.27 $1.22 billion ($8.84) -4.15

NRG Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Kyushu Electric Power. NRG Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kyushu Electric Power, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

NRG Energy beats Kyushu Electric Power on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kyushu Electric Power

(Get Free Report)

Kyushu Electric Power Company, Incorporated engages in the power generation, transmission, distribution, and sales in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Power Generation and Sale, Electricity Transmission and Distribution, Other Energy Services, ICT Service, and Other segments. It generates nuclear, thermal, hydroelectric, geothermal, internal combustion, wind, solar, poultry dung fuel, and biomass power. The company also receipts, stores, vaporizes, delivers, and sells LNG; purchases, operates, charters, and rents LNG carriers; manufactures and sells electric machinery, specialist equipment, concrete poles, HV and LV insulators, and other products; constructs, maintains, and repairs power generation facilities; buys, leases, manages, cleans, and maintains real estate properties; acquires and owns securities; recycles used confidential documents; offers geothermal technical and air cargo transportation services; and housing and building reviews, assessments and guarantees. In addition, it manufactures steel structures; and installs, maintains, and manages electrical measurement equipment and steel structures. Further, the company offers telecommunication devices, and fiber-optic cable and broadband services; elderly nursing home management and nursing, temporary staffing, and job-placement services; information systems; and computer software. Additionally, it supplies heat; provides environmental preservation works; consultation, planning, investigation, measurement, design, drafting, and care of civil engineering/construction projects; clerical work acceptance on trust and consulting business; data center services; investment services; Internet website planning, development, and management; e-sports planning and operation; golf course management; subtitle production services for broadcasting; and ownership of mining interests and assets. The company was incorporated in 1951 and is headquartered in Fukuoka City, Japan.

About NRG Energy

(Get Free Report)

NRG Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West segments. The company is involved in producing and selling electricity and related products and services to approximately residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, and battery storage. The company also provides system power, distributed generation, renewable products, backup generation, storage and distributed solar, demand response, and energy efficiency and advisory services, as well as carbon management and specialty services. In addition, it trades in electric power, natural gas, and related commodities; environmental products; weather products; and financial products, including forwards, futures, options, and swaps. Further, the company procures fuels; and sells energy, services, and products and services under the NRG, Reliant, Direct Energy, Green Mountain Energy, Stream, and XOOM Energy. NRG Energy, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Kyushu Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyushu Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.