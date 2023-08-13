Compound (COMP) Trading 4.1% Lower Over Last Week

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. One Compound token can currently be bought for about $54.78 or 0.00186368 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Compound has a total market cap of $427.10 million and $41.40 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Compound has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00050094 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00028777 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00018123 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003381 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Compound Token Profile

COMP is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,796,585 tokens. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,796,512.74534129 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 55.15009277 USD and is down -0.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 387 active market(s) with $35,482,618.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

