Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,700 shares, an increase of 55.5% from the July 15th total of 28,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 358,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Connect Biopharma

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Connect Biopharma by 1,312.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 72,987 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Connect Biopharma by 24.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 83,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 16,400 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Connect Biopharma in the second quarter valued at about $357,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Connect Biopharma by 5,552.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 105,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 103,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Connect Biopharma during the first quarter worth about $132,000. 19.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Connect Biopharma Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CNTB traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,789. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.11. Connect Biopharma has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $1.69.

Connect Biopharma Company Profile

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies to treat T cell-driven inflammatory diseases. The company is building a pipeline of small molecules and antibodies using functional T cell assays to screen and discover potent product candidates against validated immune targets.

