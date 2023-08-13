ConocoPhillips (COP) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 15th

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.51 per share by the energy producer on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th.

ConocoPhillips has raised its dividend by an average of 12.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. ConocoPhillips has a payout ratio of 20.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect ConocoPhillips to earn $10.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.8%.

COP stock opened at $117.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $141.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.31. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $91.53 and a 52 week high of $138.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 27.27%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.91 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

COP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.40.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

