Contrasting Aditxt (NASDAQ:ADTX) & Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA)

Aditxt (NASDAQ:ADTX) and Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.1% of Aditxt shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.0% of Verona Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Aditxt shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of Verona Pharma shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Aditxt and Verona Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aditxt -2,927.39% -570.66% -228.43% Verona Pharma N/A -20.30% -17.79%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aditxt $930,000.00 2.44 -$27.65 million N/A N/A Verona Pharma $460,000.00 25,578.81 -$68.70 million ($0.75) -24.68

This table compares Aditxt and Verona Pharma’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Aditxt has higher revenue and earnings than Verona Pharma.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Aditxt and Verona Pharma, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aditxt 0 1 1 0 2.50 Verona Pharma 0 0 5 0 3.00

Aditxt currently has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,119.51%. Verona Pharma has a consensus target price of $31.20, suggesting a potential upside of 68.56%. Given Aditxt’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Aditxt is more favorable than Verona Pharma.

Volatility & Risk

Aditxt has a beta of 1.71, indicating that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Verona Pharma has a beta of 0.18, indicating that its stock price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Verona Pharma beats Aditxt on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aditxt

Aditxt, Inc., a biotech company, develops technologies focuses on improving the health of the immune system through immune mapping and reprogramming. The company develops AditxtScore that allows individuals to understand, manage, and monitor their immune profiles in order to be informed about attacks on or by their immune system; and Apoptotic DNA Immunotherapy, a nucleic acid-based technology that utilizes an approach that mimics the way the body naturally induces tolerance to its own tissues. It is also developing ADi products for organ transplantation, including skin grafting, autoimmune diseases, and allergies. Aditxt, Inc. has a license agreement with Loma Linda University and Leland Stanford Junior University. The company was formerly known as ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Aditxt, Inc. in July 2021. Aditxt, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

About Verona Pharma

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis. It is developing ensifentrine in three formulations, including nebulizer, dry powder inhaler, and pressurized metered-dose inhaler. Verona Pharma plc was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

