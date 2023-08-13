Cool Company Ltd. (NYSE:CLCO) Short Interest Up 110.6% in July

Cool Company Ltd. (NYSE:CLCO – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, an increase of 110.6% from the July 15th total of 9,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Cool in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cool Trading Up 1.3 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLCO. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Cool during the first quarter worth $31,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Cool during the first quarter worth $132,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Cool during the first quarter worth $148,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Cool by 116.3% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 9,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Cool in the first quarter valued at $356,000. 16.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CLCO opened at $14.38 on Friday. Cool has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $14.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.46.

Cool (NYSE:CLCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $98.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.40 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Cool will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Cool Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st.

Cool Company Profile

Cool Company Ltd. engages in the ownership, operation, and management of liquefied natural gas carriers (LNGCs) that provides supply chain support solutions for energy industry. The company owns and operates a fleet of LNGCs, including tri-fuel diesel electric vessels; and floating storage and regasification units for third parties.

Further Reading

