CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (CORR) to Release Earnings on Monday

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 14th. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust stock opened at $1.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.29. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $3.48.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 80,730.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,267,943 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000,000 after purchasing an additional 16,247,817 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,577 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 21,677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust in a research note on Sunday, August 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates or leases regulated natural gas transmission and distribution lines and crude oil gathering, storage and transmission pipelines and associated rights-of-way.

