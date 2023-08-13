Cosmos (ATOM) Price Tops $8.47 on Major Exchanges

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. Cosmos has a total market cap of $2.94 billion and $62.64 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cosmos has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for $8.47 or 0.00028803 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00042150 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00013812 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000194 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004606 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002842 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004032 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 284,010,631 coins and its circulating supply is 346,608,690 coins. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

