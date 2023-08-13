Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) Price Target Raised to $22.00

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Bank of America from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note published on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CPNG. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Coupang from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Coupang from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Coupang from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Coupang from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.40.

CPNG stock opened at $19.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Coupang has a 1 year low of $12.66 and a 1 year high of $21.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.20. The firm has a market cap of $34.35 billion, a PE ratio of 80.46 and a beta of 1.42.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Coupang had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Coupang will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tae Jung Kim sold 4,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total value of $82,022.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 260,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,568,093.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Pedro Franceschi sold 7,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total value of $114,216.57. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,633.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tae Jung Kim sold 4,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total transaction of $82,022.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 260,142 shares in the company, valued at $4,568,093.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,337,078 shares of company stock valued at $36,626,905 over the last quarter. 14.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Coupang during the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Coupang by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 25,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 9,092 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Coupang by 10.1% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 19,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Coupang by 76.8% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 346,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,094,000 after purchasing an additional 150,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Coupang by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 19,449 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Developing Offerings. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

