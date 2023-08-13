Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) Rating Lowered to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Coupang from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coupang currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.40.

Coupang Price Performance

Coupang stock opened at $19.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.35 billion, a PE ratio of 80.46 and a beta of 1.42. Coupang has a 12 month low of $12.66 and a 12 month high of $21.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Coupang had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 1.94%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Coupang will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Hanseung Kang sold 174,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $2,789,184.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 475,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,611,888. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Hanseung Kang sold 174,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $2,789,184.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 475,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,611,888. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Pedro Franceschi sold 7,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total value of $114,216.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,633.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,337,078 shares of company stock valued at $36,626,905 in the last quarter. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coupang

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPNG. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coupang during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Coupang by 727.8% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Coupang in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Coupang in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coupang in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Coupang Company Profile

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Developing Offerings. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Featured Articles

