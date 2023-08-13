Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Short Interest Down 40.4% in July

Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 40.4% from the July 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Covestro from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.60.

Get Covestro alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Covestro

Covestro Price Performance

OTCMKTS:COVTY traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.41. 13,901 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,196. Covestro has a 1-year low of $13.70 and a 1-year high of $28.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.34 and a 200 day moving average of $22.63.

Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.10). Covestro had a negative return on equity of 7.64% and a negative net margin of 5.27%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Covestro will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Covestro

(Get Free Report)

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.