Cowen AND Company LLC Buys Shares of 100,000 Worldwide Webb Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WWAC)

Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Worldwide Webb Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WWAC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aristeia Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Worldwide Webb Acquisition by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,950,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,841,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Worldwide Webb Acquisition by 1.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,035,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,190,000 after acquiring an additional 17,634 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Worldwide Webb Acquisition by 1.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 444,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,376,000 after acquiring an additional 6,266 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Worldwide Webb Acquisition by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 433,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,401,000 after acquiring an additional 114,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Worldwide Webb Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,382,000.

Worldwide Webb Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of Worldwide Webb Acquisition stock opened at $10.47 on Friday. Worldwide Webb Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $10.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.34.

About Worldwide Webb Acquisition

Worldwide Webb Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of direct-to-consumer brands, amazon-centric, online marketplace, food tech, new media, digital health, software-as-a-service, fintech, and others.

