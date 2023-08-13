Cowen AND Company LLC Increases Stock Position in Rice Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:RONI)

Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rice Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:RONI – Free Report) by 28.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 211,306 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,046 shares during the quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC’s holdings in Rice Acquisition Corp. II were worth $2,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rice Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. SFG Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Rice Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Rice Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter valued at approximately $423,000. DLD Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Rice Acquisition Corp. II by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. DLD Asset Management LP now owns 69,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 5,063 shares during the period. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rice Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $798,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Rice Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Rice Acquisition Corp. II Price Performance

NYSE RONI opened at $13.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.12. Rice Acquisition Corp. II has a one year low of $9.35 and a one year high of $13.56.

Rice Acquisition Corp. II Profile

Rice Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Rice Acquisition Corp. II was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Carnegie, Pennsylvania.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RONI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rice Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:RONI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rice Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rice Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.