Cowen AND Company LLC Purchases New Position in Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLAC)

Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLAC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 63,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,000. Cowen AND Company LLC owned about 0.70% of Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BLAC. Gritstone Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,566,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,529,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition alerts:

Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BLAC opened at $10.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.28. Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.07 and a 12-month high of $10.70.

About Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition

Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to acquire companies in the healthcare industry. Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition Corp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.