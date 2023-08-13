Credit Suisse Group Trims Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Target Price to $200.00

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the life sciences company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Illumina from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Illumina from $229.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Illumina from $337.00 to $328.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Illumina from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $235.26.

Illumina stock opened at $180.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $192.14 and a 200-day moving average of $205.27. The firm has a market cap of $28.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.78, a P/E/G ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.12. Illumina has a 1-year low of $175.81 and a 1-year high of $248.87.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.30. Illumina had a negative net margin of 93.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Illumina will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,304,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Illumina by 145.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,869,403 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $782,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294,942 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Illumina by 268.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,113,230 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $427,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,186 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at $284,269,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 2nd quarter valued at $161,798,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Illumina by 265.9% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 803,646 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $150,673,000 after purchasing an additional 583,981 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

