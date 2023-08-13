Credit Suisse Group Trims Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) Target Price to $77.00

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group from $79.00 to $77.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SLF. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company.

Sun Life Financial Trading Down 0.1 %

SLF opened at $50.45 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.37. Sun Life Financial has a 1-year low of $37.96 and a 1-year high of $53.21. The company has a market cap of $29.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.01.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (TSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The business had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be paid a $0.566 dividend. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 29th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.71%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sun Life Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cidel Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 288,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,053,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 327.5% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 28,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 21,496 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,355,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,639,000 after purchasing an additional 355,011 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 845,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,082,000 after purchasing an additional 112,531 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Sun Life Financial by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. 41.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company provides financial advice, asset management, and investments related products.

