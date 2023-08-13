Creditcoin Trading 7.7% Lower Over Last Week (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. Creditcoin has a total market cap of $50.66 million and $19.45 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Creditcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000699 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Creditcoin has traded 7.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003411 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000576 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00006080 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000068 BTC.

About Creditcoin

CTC uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 247,464,279 coins. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org/blog.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

