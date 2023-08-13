Critical Comparison: Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE) & Nanophase Technologies (OTCMKTS:NANX)

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) and Nanophase Technologies (OTCMKTS:NANX – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Kenvue and Nanophase Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kenvue 0 6 4 0 2.40 Nanophase Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Kenvue presently has a consensus price target of $28.11, indicating a potential upside of 18.51%. Given Kenvue’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Kenvue is more favorable than Nanophase Technologies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kenvue $14.95 billion 3.04 $2.09 billion N/A N/A Nanophase Technologies $37.32 million 1.54 -$2.62 million ($0.07) -16.61

This table compares Kenvue and Nanophase Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Kenvue has higher revenue and earnings than Nanophase Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Kenvue and Nanophase Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kenvue N/A N/A N/A Nanophase Technologies -9.07% -60.48% -10.78%

Summary

Kenvue beats Nanophase Technologies on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kenvue

Kenvue Inc. operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands. The Skin Health and Beauty segment provides face and body care, hair care, and sun and other care products under the Neutrogena, Aveeno, and OGX brand names. The Essential Health segment offers oral and baby, women's health, and wound care products under the Listerine, Johnson's, Band-Aid, and Stayfree brands. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Skillman, New Jersey. Kenvue Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson.

About Nanophase Technologies

Nanophase Technologies Corporation provides engineered materials, formulation development, and commercial manufacturing with an integrated family of technologies in the United States. It offers surface engineered zinc oxide and titanium dioxide for sunscreens and personal care products; fully formulated cosmetics, sun care, and skin care under the Solésence brand name; and advanced material products, such as architectural coatings, industrial coatings, abrasion-resistant additives, plastics additives, medical diagnostics, and various surface finishing technologies applications. The company was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Romeoville, Illinois.

