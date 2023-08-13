Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,860,000 shares, a growth of 24.0% from the July 15th total of 3,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crown Castle

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in Crown Castle by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its position in Crown Castle by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 752,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,078,000 after buying an additional 44,855 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Crown Castle by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Crown Castle by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC raised its position in Crown Castle by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Tcwp LLC now owns 2,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Crown Castle from $162.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Crown Castle from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Crown Castle from $147.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on Crown Castle from $137.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Crown Castle from $143.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.67.

Crown Castle Price Performance

Shares of CCI opened at $104.41 on Friday. Crown Castle has a 12-month low of $102.19 and a 12-month high of $184.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.69 and its 200 day moving average is $122.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The stock has a market cap of $45.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50 and a beta of 0.63.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.74). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 23.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. Crown Castle’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown Castle will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 158.88%.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

