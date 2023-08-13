CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of CSP from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th.

CSP Trading Down 2.6 %

CSPI stock opened at $13.22 on Wednesday. CSP has a 1-year low of $6.68 and a 1-year high of $14.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.27. The firm has a market cap of $62.28 million, a PE ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.18.

CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The information technology services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.71 million for the quarter. CSP had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 7.42%.

CSP Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd. CSP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CSP

In other news, insider Joseph R. Nerges bought 2,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.42 per share, for a total transaction of $33,273.18. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 599,937 shares in the company, valued at $7,451,217.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 6,827 shares of company stock valued at $83,904. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CSP

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSPI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CSP in the third quarter valued at approximately $283,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in CSP during the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CSP by 112.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,756 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 9,948 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CSP by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 8,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of CSP by 2.3% in the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 282,318 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 6,322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.31% of the company’s stock.

CSP Company Profile

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, cloud services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and High Performance Products. The Technology Solutions segment provides third-party computer hardware and software as a value added reseller to various customers in web and infrastructure hosting, education, telecommunications, healthcare services, distribution, financial and professional services, and manufacturing industries.

