Currys (LON:CURY) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $59.71

Currys plc (LON:CURY – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 59.71 ($0.76) and traded as low as GBX 50.65 ($0.65). Currys shares last traded at GBX 51.20 ($0.65), with a volume of 1,046,252 shares trading hands.

Separately, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 53 ($0.68) target price on shares of Currys in a research note on Friday, June 16th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 52.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 59.65. The stock has a market cap of £578.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.78 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.42.

In other news, insider Bruce Marsh bought 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 47 ($0.60) per share, with a total value of £30,550 ($39,041.53). Also, insider Alex Baldock sold 141,785 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 52 ($0.66), for a total value of £73,728.20 ($94,221.34). In the last quarter, insiders bought 471,848 shares of company stock valued at $23,903,191. 12.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Currys Plc operates as a retailer of technology products and services. The company operates through UK & Ireland, Nordics, and Greece segments. It offers consumer electronics and mobile technology products and services; and mobile virtual network operator and consumer electrical repair services. The company also sells its products through online; and offers insurance services.

