CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.19-0.27 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $181.5-186.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $187.24 million. CyberArk Software also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.44-$0.63 EPS.

CyberArk Software Stock Performance

CyberArk Software stock opened at $156.43 on Friday. CyberArk Software has a 12-month low of $113.19 and a 12-month high of $169.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $155.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.71.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.28. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 15.52% and a negative net margin of 17.55%. The firm had revenue of $175.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CyberArk Software will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CYBR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on CyberArk Software from $174.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on CyberArk Software from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CyberArk Software currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $182.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CyberArk Software

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CyberArk Software by 6.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 298,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,584,000 after buying an additional 18,144 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in CyberArk Software by 7.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,824,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CyberArk Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in CyberArk Software by 2.0% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 30,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,459,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, SQN Investors LP increased its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 21.5% during the first quarter. SQN Investors LP now owns 158,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,524,000 after acquiring an additional 28,124 shares in the last quarter. 88.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

