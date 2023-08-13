CyberDragon Gold 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $19,320.21 (GOLD)

CyberDragon Gold (GOLD) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. During the last seven days, CyberDragon Gold has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. CyberDragon Gold has a total market capitalization of $2.53 billion and $19,320.21 worth of CyberDragon Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CyberDragon Gold token can now be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About CyberDragon Gold

CyberDragon Gold’s genesis date was August 23rd, 2021. CyberDragon Gold’s total supply is 1,785,482,245 tokens. The official website for CyberDragon Gold is game.binaryx.pro. CyberDragon Gold’s official message board is binary-x.medium.com. CyberDragon Gold’s official Twitter account is @binary_x and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CyberDragon Gold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BinaryX is a crypto game platform listed on Binance and Gate.io. Currently, BinaryX is running a game called CyberDragon which was developed from scratch (https://www.binaryx.pro/). BinaryX is a large on-chain online game platform on BNB Chain.”

