Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPLY) Short Interest Update

Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, an increase of 90.9% from the July 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Dai Nippon Printing Stock Down 0.2 %

OTCMKTS:DNPLY traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $14.00. 5,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,040. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.91. Dai Nippon Printing has a 52 week low of $9.44 and a 52 week high of $15.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.56.

Dai Nippon Printing (OTCMKTS:DNPLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dai Nippon Printing had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter.

Dai Nippon Printing Company Profile

Dai Nippon Printing Co, Ltd. primarily engages in the printing business. The company's Information Communication segment offers books, including standard books, textbooks, dictionaries, e-books, and commemorative and memorial editions; magazines; digital marketing support services; BPR consulting and BPO services; information processing services; smart cards, payment-related services, card-related equipment, authentication and security services; and IC tags, holograms, business forms, catalogs, leaflets, brochures, calendars, point-of-purchase materials, and digital signage products, as well as operates events, stores, and contents.

