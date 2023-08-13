DARTH (DAH) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $638.29 Million

DARTH (DAH) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 13th. In the last week, DARTH has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. One DARTH token can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00001160 BTC on popular exchanges. DARTH has a market cap of $638.29 million and approximately $1.48 worth of DARTH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001123 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 48.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 22.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000028 BTC.

DARTH Token Profile

DARTH’s genesis date was March 31st, 2022. DARTH’s total supply is 3,250,000,000 tokens. The official message board for DARTH is darth383-000apy.medium.com. DARTH’s official Twitter account is @darth383000?t=k2_zqfk5ai4ncpj7qief0a&s=09. DARTH’s official website is darth.finance.

Buying and Selling DARTH

According to CryptoCompare, “DARTH (DAH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. DARTH has a current supply of 3,250,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DARTH is 0.19639737 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://darth.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DARTH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DARTH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DARTH using one of the exchanges listed above.

