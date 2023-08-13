DATA Communications Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:DCMDF) Short Interest Update

DATA Communications Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:DCMDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,600 shares, an increase of 21.9% from the July 15th total of 21,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.8 days.
DATA Communications Management Trading Up 2.4 %
OTCMKTS:DCMDF traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,947. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.31. DATA Communications Management has a twelve month low of $0.92 and a twelve month high of $2.81.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Clarus Securities lifted their price objective on DATA Communications Management from C$3.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th.
About DATA Communications Management
DATA Communications Management Corp. provides solution to solve complex marketing and communication workflows. It offers DCMFlex workflow management; digital asset management; and print and communication management. The company also offers product sales; warehousing and distribution services; and marketing solutions, which include business and brand strategy, consumer insights, strategic marketing, and design services.
