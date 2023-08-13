DeepOnion Hits Market Capitalization of $696,876.44 (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 13th. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for $0.0308 or 0.00000105 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, DeepOnion has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $696,876.44 and $5.44 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.53 or 0.00185667 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.84 or 0.00050532 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00028760 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00018140 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003492 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About DeepOnion

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.