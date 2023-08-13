Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Armor Investment Advisors LLC

Armor Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. Deere & Company makes up approximately 1.9% of Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $3,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DE. Lansing Street Advisors boosted its position in Deere & Company by 1,725.0% during the first quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $537.00 to $517.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $392.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $512.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $492.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $510.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $462.16.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total value of $2,104,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,563 shares in the company, valued at $16,444,209.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total value of $2,104,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,444,209.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tami A. Erwin purchased 675 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $371.05 per share, with a total value of $250,458.75. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,497.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 92,690 shares of company stock worth $37,335,181. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $435.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $413.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $400.72. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $328.62 and a 12 month high of $450.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.08. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 15.00%. The business had revenue of $16.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 31.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.78%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

