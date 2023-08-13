Dero Trading Down 9.5% Over Last Week (DERO)

Dero (DERO) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 13th. Over the last seven days, Dero has traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Dero coin can now be purchased for about $3.59 or 0.00012227 BTC on popular exchanges. Dero has a total market capitalization of $49.55 million and $14,250.24 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $29,376.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $82.08 or 0.00279423 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $228.04 or 0.00776266 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00013579 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $158.92 or 0.00540992 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00059720 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.67 or 0.00121419 BTC.

About Dero

Dero (DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,794,957 coins. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dero’s official website is dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a crypto project to combine a proof-of-work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. It aims to be a revolutionary improvement from existing privacy coins like Monero (XMR) or Z-Cash (ZEC). Dero intends to do that by combining the best of both consensus mechanisms.

Its implementation builds out a main chain from the DAG network of blocks, which refers to main blocks and side blocks. Side blocks contribute to chain proof-of-work security, making traditional 51% attacks impossible. In contrast to traditional blockchains, Dero considers the transaction as the smallest unit of computation, not the block. Therefore, blocks on Dero can contain duplicate or double-spend transactions, but these are filtered by the client protocol and ignored by the network.

Dero aims to manage combining the security and decentralization of a proof-of-work blockchain with the scalability and transaction speed of DAG technology. Dero’s goal is a blockchain network that can serve businesses and individuals worldwide and support secure, fast, and anonymous transactions and smart contract execution.”

Dero Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

