Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Acquires 183 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,314 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 70,532.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 637,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $347,611,000 after purchasing an additional 636,203 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,054,897 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $575,562,000 after buying an additional 242,658 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 145.6% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 280,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $153,105,000 after buying an additional 166,352 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 6,787.6% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 152,009 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $82,938,000 after buying an additional 149,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,353,108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,829,490,000 after buying an additional 114,823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Trading Up 0.2 %

NOC traded up $0.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $431.05. 734,040 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 922,940. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $429.10 and a one year high of $556.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $450.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $454.13.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $0.03. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The firm had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $1.87 per share. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.73. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 24.78%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.87, for a total value of $731,242.90. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,379,765.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NOC shares. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $655.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $448.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $509.75.

Northrop Grumman Profile

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

