Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Has $865,000 Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,475 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,876 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Intel were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intel by 5.4% in the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.1% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 2.3% during the first quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 15,770 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,575 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $133,325.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intel news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $133,325.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Intel from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Benchmark raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Intel from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Intel from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.55.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,783,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,283,308. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.58 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.89. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $37.19.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Intel’s payout ratio is -227.26%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

