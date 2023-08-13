Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Increases Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,595 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines makes up about 1.1% of Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment House LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 7,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Hemenway Trust Co LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 3,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. ERn Financial LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 6,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, IRON Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBM traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $143.12. 2,526,433 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,872,140. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.80. The stock has a market cap of $130.38 billion, a PE ratio of 66.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $115.54 and a 12 month high of $153.21.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $15.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 38.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. Equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 307.41%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IBM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.75.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

