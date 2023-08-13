Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Lowers Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators cut its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,261 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Chevron were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Chevron by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,906,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,906,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711,923 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 104,997.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,395,858,000 after purchasing an additional 24,467,521 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $3,058,235,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Chevron by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,697,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,393,138,000 after purchasing an additional 189,762 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Chevron by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,164,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,542,358,000 after purchasing an additional 354,084 shares during the period. 69.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $3.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $164.15. The company had a trading volume of 6,682,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,907,679. The company has a market cap of $306.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $157.51 and its 200-day moving average is $161.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.43. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $140.46 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.13. Chevron had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The business had revenue of $48.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.26 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $197.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $202.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $166.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.17.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CVX

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.