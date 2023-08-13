Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Lowers Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators trimmed its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 892.9% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $1,890,064.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,857,603.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $1,890,064.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,857,603.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $2,890,542.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,445,612.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on TXN. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $178.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.32.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ TXN traded down $1.36 on Friday, reaching $166.20. The company had a trading volume of 5,454,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,064,518. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $175.83 and a 200-day moving average of $174.69. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $145.97 and a 1 year high of $188.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 4.35.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.84% and a return on equity of 50.90%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.62%.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.