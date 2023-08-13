Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Purchases 80 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,487 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $552,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.6% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 39,704 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,244,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN bought a new stake in Yum! Brands in the first quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, BCK Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Yum! Brands

In related news, VP David Eric Russell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total value of $686,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,052 shares in the company, valued at $2,203,458.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.90, for a total value of $544,488.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,962,442.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David Eric Russell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total value of $686,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,203,458.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,013 shares of company stock worth $2,468,504. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

YUM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on Yum! Brands from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com cut Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Yum! Brands from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.84.

Yum! Brands Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of YUM traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $134.20. 808,009 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,426,314. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.96 and a 1-year high of $143.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $135.64 and a 200-day moving average of $133.26.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.17. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 20.31%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.99%.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

