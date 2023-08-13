DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DEUZF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DEUZF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 30.8% from the July 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 34.0 days.

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of DEUZF traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.97. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 267. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.12. DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $4.97 and a 1 year high of $5.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HSBC cut DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th.

About DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft develops, manufactures, and sells diesel and gas engines in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It operates through two segments: Classic and Green. The company offers hybrid, all-electric, and hydrogen drives, including mobile rapid charging stations and related services.

