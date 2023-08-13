Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Receives $3,901.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3,893.33.

Several analysts have weighed in on DEO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Diageo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 2,650 ($33.87) to GBX 2,920 ($37.32) in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($57.51) to GBX 4,000 ($51.12) in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Diageo during the first quarter worth $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Diageo during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Diageo during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Diageo by 230.8% in the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DEO opened at $172.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $172.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.38. Diageo has a 1-year low of $160.09 and a 1-year high of $191.93.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a $2.5089 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

