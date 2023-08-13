Digital Ally (DGLY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results on Monday, August 14th.

Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($2.22) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.70 million for the quarter. Digital Ally had a negative return on equity of 46.60% and a negative net margin of 54.60%.

Shares of NASDAQ DGLY opened at $4.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Digital Ally has a 1-year low of $3.09 and a 1-year high of $18.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.15 and its 200-day moving average is $4.23.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Digital Ally stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Digital Ally, Inc. ( NASDAQ:DGLY Free Report ) by 449.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,945 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,305 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.15% of Digital Ally worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Digital Ally in a research note on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Digital Ally, Inc produces and sells digital video imaging, storage, and disinfectant and related safety products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States. It operates through three segments: Video Solutions, Revenue Cycle Management, and Entertainment. The company offers in-car digital video mirror systems for law enforcement; in-car digital video event recorder systems for commercial fleets; a suite of data management web-based tools to assist fleet managers in the organization, archival, and management of videos and telematics information; body-worn digital video systems for law enforcement and private security; and VuLink ecosystem that provides intuitive auto-activation functionality as well as coordination between multiple recording devices.

