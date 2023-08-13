Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Shares Acquired by Ruedi Wealth Management Inc.

Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 84.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,803 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,132 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF comprises about 0.3% of Ruedi Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DFAI. Cowa LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1,505.6% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 4,056,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after buying an additional 3,804,024 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,860,000. LVZ Inc. grew its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 7,337.6% in the first quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 1,924,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,871,000 after buying an additional 1,898,828 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,203,000. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 4,408,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,390,000 after buying an additional 906,264 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $27.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $21.05 and a 1 year high of $28.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.17.

About Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

