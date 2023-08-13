Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,900 shares, a growth of 132.7% from the July 15th total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 934,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares during the first quarter worth $235,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares during the fourth quarter worth $1,120,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares during the fourth quarter worth $2,730,000.

Get Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares Price Performance

Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.85. The company had a trading volume of 728,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,706. Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $17.11 and a fifty-two week high of $58.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.82.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares Dividend Announcement

About Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.186 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st.

(Get Free Report)

The Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares (TSLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Tesla, Inc index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Tesla stock. TSLS was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.