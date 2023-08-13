Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSE:DIV) Announces $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSE:DIV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 2nd, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.

Diversified Royalty Price Performance

TSE DIV opened at C$2.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$405.78 million, a PE ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 1.52. Diversified Royalty has a 1 year low of C$2.70 and a 1 year high of C$3.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.01.

Get Diversified Royalty alerts:

Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$12.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$13.30 million. Diversified Royalty had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 33.60%. On average, analysts predict that Diversified Royalty will post 0.1942544 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Pi Financial upped their target price on Diversified Royalty from C$4.30 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st.

View Our Latest Analysis on DIV

Diversified Royalty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It owns the Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Stratus Building Solutions, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres trademarks. The company was formerly known as BENEV Capital Inc and changed its name to Diversified Royalty Corp.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.