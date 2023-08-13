Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Price Target Cut to $27.00

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $36.00 to $27.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

DOCS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Doximity from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Doximity from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Doximity from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Doximity from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Doximity from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.30.

NASDAQ:DOCS opened at $23.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.95 and its 200-day moving average is $33.30. Doximity has a 52 week low of $22.91 and a 52 week high of $40.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.93.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. Doximity had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $110.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.11 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Doximity will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Doximity news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,714 shares in the company, valued at $164,990. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Doximity news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,714 shares in the company, valued at $164,990. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 4,714 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total transaction of $164,801.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,619.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,214 shares of company stock worth $765,301. Insiders own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOCS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Doximity by 60.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 172,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,004,000 after purchasing an additional 65,196 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Doximity by 325.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Doximity by 417.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 17,021 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Doximity in the first quarter valued at about $983,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Doximity by 53.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,052,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,898,000 after purchasing an additional 716,547 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.17% of the company’s stock.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

