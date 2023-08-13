DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Upgraded to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $26.00 target price on the stock.

DKNG has been the topic of several other research reports. BTIG Research raised their price objective on DraftKings from $34.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on DraftKings from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on DraftKings from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DraftKings from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on DraftKings from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $32.29.

Get DraftKings alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on DKNG

DraftKings Price Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $29.39 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.70. The stock has a market cap of $25.19 billion, a PE ratio of -11.44 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.60. DraftKings has a one year low of $10.69 and a one year high of $34.49.

In other news, CFO Jason Park sold 101,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total transaction of $2,431,146.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 415,184 shares in the company, valued at $9,960,264.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jason Park sold 101,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total transaction of $2,431,146.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 415,184 shares in the company, valued at $9,960,264.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $90,360.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,108.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,362,766 shares of company stock worth $38,425,557 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DraftKings

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in DraftKings in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in DraftKings in the first quarter worth about $32,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DraftKings in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in DraftKings in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in DraftKings in the first quarter worth about $45,000. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DraftKings Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.