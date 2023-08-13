Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Purchased by Nicolet Advisory Services LLC

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 33.3% in the first quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 9,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.5% during the first quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 71,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.0% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 41,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,972,000 after buying an additional 4,862 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $93.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.93. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $83.76 and a 1-year high of $113.67. The company has a market cap of $72.31 billion, a PE ratio of 52.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.43.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.07). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 5.06%. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $1.025 dividend. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 224.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DUK. Mizuho cut their target price on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Friday, July 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.55.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

