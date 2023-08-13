DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Acquired by Beta Wealth Group Inc.

Beta Wealth Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DD. Fayez Sarofim & Co increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 23,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 19,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 25,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 39,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 0.2 %

DD traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $76.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,847,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,858,597. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $35.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.41. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.52 and a fifty-two week high of $78.74.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 37.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at DuPont de Nemours

In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 7,919 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total value of $612,613.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,761.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total transaction of $155,402.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,345 shares in the company, valued at $873,563.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 7,919 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total transaction of $612,613.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,761.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on DD shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. TheStreet downgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $103.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.50.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

