Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) Short Interest Down 26.3% in July

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,400 shares, a decline of 26.3% from the July 15th total of 37,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Stock Performance

ETB traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $13.52. 39,918 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,862. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.29. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has a 52-week low of $12.61 and a 52-week high of $16.76.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $118,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

