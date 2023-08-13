Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) Short Interest Down 26.3% in July

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,400 shares, a decline of 26.3% from the July 15th total of 37,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Stock Performance
ETB traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $13.52. 39,918 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,862. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.29. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has a 52-week low of $12.61 and a 52-week high of $16.76.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 21st.
About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
